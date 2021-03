NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 94.8 million Captagon pills which contain amphetamine worth RM5.2 billion from containers at Port Klang on Mar 15, making it the largest drug haul in the country’s history.

JKDM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the drugs weighing 16-tonnes were found hidden inside castor within three 40ft containers that arrived at the port from the Middle East.

He said initial investigations found that the containers were meant to be shipped to an East Asian country.

For the record, JKDM seized 4.75 tonnes of drugs of various types worth RM790 million in 2019, 3.35 tonnes of drugs in 2018 and 2.86 tonnes of drugs worth RM117 million in 2020.

Speaking at a press conference at the JKDM Narcotics Branch headquarters here, Abdul Latif said however, no arrest has been made so far.

“We are currently conducting further investigations to determine whether the drug smuggling involved locals,” he said.

Abdul Latif said the modus operandi of such syndicates was to change the ‘ID’ of each shippment.

“It is learnt that once the goods arrive in this country, it will be shipped to a third country before being sent back to their country of origin. This is the modus operandi used by international (drug) syndicates,” he said.

He added that the seizure was made possible as a result of cooperation between JKDM, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Directorate General of Narcotics Control of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act which carries the mandatory death penalty, upon conviction. — Bernama