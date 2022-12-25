JKM ready to counsel Batang Kali survivors, family members

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is ready to provide counselling to the survivors and family members of those who died in the recent landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said JKM would from time to time monitor the emotional state of those affected and traumatised by the heartbreaking tragedy.

“There are families seeking counselling services and they definitely need the support at this time,“ she told reporters after visiting a relief centre housing 24 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Baru here today.

Nancy admitted that family members of the victims who perished still need time and space to accept their loss before they agree to counselling aid from JKM.

Earlier, JKM in a statement said health workers are stationed at the police station in Hulu Yam Bharu, Selangor, to provide crisis intervention and psychological support to victims and their families who are traumatised after the tragedy.

The landslide that hit in the early morning of Dec 16 claimed 31 lives, 18 adults and 13 children while 61 victims survived.

On the flood situation, Nancy said assistance of dry food items and counseling services are available at relief centres nationwide.

According to her, the aid preparations were made since last October when the flood disaster was forecasted.

She also visited Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan and Dewan Kampung Lubok Buntin relief centres which are housing 77 and 38 flood victims respectively.

According to the report of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) as of 11 am, 1,288 victims from 350 families are at 15 relief centres operating in the state.-Bernama