JKNJ denies viral news of deaths in HSI due to power outage

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) yesterday denied claims that lives were lost at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here due to a power outage at the hospital on Wednesday (Sept 1).

JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu confirmed that there was a power supply disruption at 11.10 pm on Wednesday, however, he said the 'essential' power supply was still fully functional through generators.

“The management would like to inform that there have been no deaths due to this power outage incident.

“Preliminary inspection has been carried out by the concessionnaire, which found the ‘air circuit breaker’ had tripped. The cause of the disruption has been identified and repair work has been carried out,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Aman said the work continued until 9 am yesterday morning before the normal power supply resumed by 9.30am.

Commenting further, he said the problem did not have major implications to the treatment of patients in the Emergency Department, Covid-19 Temporary Treatment Center (CTTC) and wards.

Dr Aman said most Covid-19 patients in categories three, four and five at the hospital used oxygen outlets or cylinders that did not involve the use of electricity.

He said for other critical wards, such as in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the ventilator equipment used were connected directly to essential power outlets.

“The hospital’s management and the concessionnaire is also continuously monitoring the situation,“ he said.

Earlier, a Facebook user claimed to have witnessed many patients at HSI dying due to the oxygen supply being cut off following the power outage at the hospital. -Bernama