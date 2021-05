JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) is adopting more interesting approaches to convey to the public the dangers of Covid-19 infections, including the use of poetry.

A verse from one the poem reads: “Mendapat permit rentas negeri, ibu dan ayah segera dikunjungi, asal zon merah ke hijau kini, penularan Covid telah terjadi.” (With permits obtained to visit parents, Covid-19 has spread rapidly and green zones are now red zones)

The poem used in an infographic is based on a true story of how someone, from a red zone, got an interstate permit to visit her parents living in a green zone.

As a result, seven family members including her father, were infected with Covid while 320 other individuals had to undergo self-quarantine.

State deputy director of Health (public health), Dr Shaharom Nor Azian Che Mat Din said the poem was one of JKNJ’s “more personal” messages aimed at reaching out to the community.

She said that although the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been implemented, the sudden increase in cases in Johor to some extent shows that there is non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) among the community.

Dr Shaharom Nor Azian said the matter may have happened as people were starting to lose interest in the repetitive messages delivered on a daily basis.

“As such, JKNJ’s public health division is trying to attract the public’s attention by reviewing the messages or information about Covid-19 through poems or allusions,“ she said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Also featured is the true story of how activities at a house of worship involving its symptomatic committee members triggered a cluster of up to 22 attendees who were confirmed positive while 146 others had to undergo quarantine.

In addition, the infographics released included tips on maintaining family ties with children abroad, tips on implementing religious observances as well as lessons learned from the existence of the Covid clusters.

As of May 16, Johor recorded 70 active Covid clusters involving 22 industrial clusters, 25 community clusters, 16 institutional clusters, two supermarket clusters and five detention centre clusters.-BERNAMA