KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) is offering psycho-educational services to help people cope with mental health issues amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi (pix) in a statement yesterday said so far, the department had provided 1,461 psycho-education services to the public and healthcare personnel to help them stay calm in the face of the spread of Covid-19.

She said psycho-education is a service which provides information to individuals with mental health issues to help them cope with the challenges especially during difficult times.

Christina said mental illness is a public health concern which must be addressed by the JKNS especially during the current Covid-19 crisis. — Bernama