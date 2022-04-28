JKNS seizes 1,407 expired, damaged food products

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) through the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) seized a total of 1,407 expired and damaged food products worth RM12,413.77 in a two-day operation which began last Monday.

JKNS director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman said following the operation mounted in collaboration with district health offices in the state, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, 42 premises including supermarkets, mini markets and sundry shops were inspected.

“Over 9,500 products were examined and of the total, 841 (8.7 per cent) were found to have expired while 566 (5.8 per cent) involved products with packaging damage. The premises owners were ordered to remove these items from the shelves and they have been seized for disposal under Section 4 (8) of the Food Act 1983,“ he said in a statement today.

He said during the operation, 12 compounds were issued for offences under Rule 14 (9) (b), Rule 14 (7) and Rule 35, Food Regulations 1985.

“If the compounds are not settled within the given period, further action will be taken and the offenders can be charged in court and fined not more than RM10,000 or face up to two years in prison or both, if convicted,“ he said.

In addition, Dr Sha'ari advised consumers to always read the food product labels and check the packaging condition, to avoid buying expired and damaged food items. Consumers were also urged to report on premises that sell expired and damaged goods.