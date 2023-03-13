JKNT targets to collect 30 to 50 bags of blood during Ramadan

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) through the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital’s (HSNZ) Blood Transfusion Unit aims to collect 30 to 50 bags of blood a day during the coming month of Ramadan.

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said that in this regard, JKNT has planned to hold a blood donation drive at more than 30 selected mosques statewide,

She said this was to ensure that HSNZ had a sufficient blood supply.

“On average, the state needs around 50 bags of blood per day, while the current stock is 685 bags, which is enough for two weeks of use.

“Therefore, we need to hold blood donation programmes during Ramadan to ensure that the supply is always adequate,” she said after officiating the Blood Donation and Mass Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) programme in conjunction with the state-level Medical Assistant Day 2023 celebration, here today.

At the programme, JKNT also presented a certificate of appreciation to Terengganu’s top blood donor, Zakaria Omar, 48, who has donated blood 219 times. -Bernama