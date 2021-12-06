JKPSTR to expedite land application, approval processes

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has set up a Special Committee on People Land Settlement Scheme (JKPSTR) to process and consider land-ownership applications under the People Land Scheme (STR).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix) said the setting up of the committee, which was approved by the State Executive Council during its meeting on Aug 4, was aimed at expediting land application and approval processes for eligible applicants to build a house or carry out farming activities.

“The committee will be divided into three regions, namely the Eastern (covering Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); Central (Maran, Temerloh, Bera and Jerantut); and Western (Bentong, Raub, Lipis and Cameron Highlands).

“Its meetings will be chaired by either State Secretary or State Financial Officer so as to enable meetings relating to land applications be held as frequent as possible,” he told the State Assembly sitting here today.

Wan Rosdy was replying to Datin Samsiah Arshad (BN-Bukit Ibam) who wanted to know the state government’s plans to help the people, especially the poor, to own land, including under the Cluster Land Plan, which is the model for the STR implementation.

Between 2011 and November this year, Wan Rosdy said 199 land applications for agricultural purposes and 53 applications for house construction had been approved mostly in the Lipis, Temerloh, Jerantut dan Kuantan districts.

“The state government had also received a proposal for the size of land for the scheme to be increased to five acres (about 2.0 hectares) from the current three acres (1.2 hectares), but after much consideration, decided that the existing size be maintained to give the opportunity to more people to own land,” he added.-Bernama