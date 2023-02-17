JKR engineer charged with money laundering, cheating, corruption involving RM131,600

KUALA LUMPUR: An engineer with the Public Works Department (JKR) was charged in three Sessions Courts here today with 13 counts of money laundering, accepting bribes and cheating, involving a total of RM131,600.

Izwan Mashuri, 40, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read before Judge Rozina Ayob, Judge Azura Alwi and Judge Suzana Hussin.

On 11 of the charges, Izwan was charged with money laundering by instructing a man to transfer a total of RM68,600 from a Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad account belonging to SBR Consultant to the Malayan Banking Berhad account belonging to a woman.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) which is punishable under Section 4 (I) of the same law.

He faced a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

On the bribery charge, Izwan was alleged to have received RM43,000 from a man through a money transfer from a CIMB bank account belonging to Normas Resources to a Bank Islam account belonging SBR Consultant.

It was as gratification for him in recommending the appointment of the two companies owned by the man as subcontractors to Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd for a slope maintenance project which included preliminary work, design and physical repair, as well as data collection.

The charge was framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribes or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Izham was also charged with cheating a man by deceiving him into believing that he (the accused) could recommend Paradigm Jitu Enterprise to get the design consultancy work for a slope maintenance project, prompting the man to transfer RM20,000 into a Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad account belonging to SBR Consultant.

He was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code for the offence and faced imprisonment for up five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Izwan was alleged to have committed the offences at the Selayang branch of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Off Jalan Ipoh, Batu Caves, here between Feb 7 and Dec 2, 2021.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nor Diana Nor Azwa and Aznika Mohd Anas, while Izwan was represented by lawyer Nur Faida Mohd Rashidee.

Izwan was allowed bail of RM53,000 for all charges and also ordered to report himself at a MACC office every month pending disposal of the cases,

The court set March 20 and 21 and April 6, for mention of the respective cases. -Bernama