JKR engineer faces another corruption charge

SHAH ALAM: An engineer at the Public Works Department (JKR) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting an RM20,000 bribe in relation to a slope maintenance project on Federal road and Peninsular Malaysia State road, two years ago.

Izwan Mahsuri, 39, was charged as a civil engineer at the JKR’s Slope Engineering Branch, of receiving RM20,000 for himself from a man through an online money transfer from an account belonging to Uji Teguh Resources to an account belonging to SBR Consultant, in which the accused knew that the man had a connection with the official work of the accused.

He is accused of committing the act at Maybank Berhad's Selayang branch in Gombak on Dec 14, 2020, according to Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to two years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Judge Rozilah Salleh then allowed the accused to use the RM35,000 bail offered to him for a corruption case at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, with additional conditions of handing over his passport to the court and reporting to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters every month.

She allowed the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court where Izwan faces five charges of corruption involving the proposed appointment of a company as a subcontractor for a road project in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias ​​while lawyer Hamdan Hamzah represented the accused.-Bernama