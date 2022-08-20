JMKM in three states receives overwhelming response

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales (JMKM) programme which took place in three more states today, continues to receive an overwhelming response from consumers who do not want to miss the opportunity to purchase necessities at lower prices.

The programme that started yesterday in several states offers daily essentials at prices up to 20 per cent lower than the market prices.

Held simultaneously in 639 state constituencies nationwide and 13 parliamentary constituencies in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan for 18 weeks, the programme continued in Penang, Perak and Johor today.

In PENANG, consumers started thronging the JMKM programme which is held at the compound of Masjid Jamek Al Arifi, Paya Keladi in Kepala Batas, since early morning.

Khairul Izwan Ibrahim, 35, who hoped that such events would be held more often, said he came to the sales centre to buy essential items, especially cooking oil and chicken.

“I can buy chicken at only RM5 per bird here. Although they have imposed a limit of one chicken per customer, we can still get it at a cheap price which will benefit many consumers, especially those in the B40 group,” said Khairul Izwan who works at a factory in Perai.

In PERAK, Koperasi Peserta Rancangan Felcra Seberang Perak Bhd chairman Samsudin Yusof said the cooperative is responsible for managing two JMKM centres in the state, namely at Dataran Pekan Parit which is held until noon today and Pasaraya Coopmart Koperasi Peserta Felcra Seberang Perak Bhd, Pasir Salak (from 8am to 9 pm).

“Various essential items such as rice, cooking oil, eggs and sugar are sold at lower prices and the JMKM programme has received a very encouraging response from villagers and rural residents here,” he said.

In JOHOR, M. Mageswari, 55, who expressed her gratitude to the government for holding such events, hoped that more products would be sold to provide more options to consumers.

According to NSK Ulu Tiram Human Resources Operations Division officer Tan Ching Seng, among the items offered were water spinach, carrots, garlic and shallots.

“Through the programme, fish like bawal emas (golden pomfret) weighing 300 to 400g, is sold at RM5.99 each, cencaru (torpedo scad) is priced at RM5.99 per kg.

“Vegetables such as sawi are sold at RM3.99 per kg compared to the original price of RM4.99, while carrots which are normally sold at RM3.99 per kg can be purchased at RM3.49 (per kg),” she said.

The Johor-level JMKM programme which lasted for two days starting today was held at 14 supermarkets in 10 parliamentary constituencies.-Bernama