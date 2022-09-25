Job scam cases will not affect discussion to bring in workers from Cambodia: Saravanan

TAPAH: The cases of Malaysian workers being victims of job scams in Cambodia as reported by the media recently, will not affect discussions to bring in workers from that country to Malaysia, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan (pix).

He said such cases can happen in any country, not only in Cambodia and it had happened in Malaysia too.

“It will not affect our discussion because these are considered special or isolated cases and were beyond our expectations ...but we will try to find an amicable solution,“ he said after the launch of the Tapah Parliamentary 15th General Election machinery by Barisan Nasional (BN) Tapah chairman Ishsam Shahruddin here today.

Saravanan, who is Tapah MP and MIC deputy president was commenting on a Sept 9 report in which 24 Malaysians aged between 20 and 30 years, who fell victims to job scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia were successfully brought back home.

Last August, Saravanan was reported as saying that Malaysia is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Cambodian domestic workers in September.-Bernama