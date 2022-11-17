Job scam victim successfully brought home last Saturday

IPOH: Choong Chin Yee, 28, a Malaysian believed to have been a victim of a job scam syndicate and was illegally confined in the Philippines for nearly a year, was successfully brought home to Ipoh on Saturday (Nov 12).

Recounting his experience, Choong, who is still visibly traumatised, said he managed to escape the compound where he had been held and lived off the streets of Manila between Oct 25 to 27.

“I received a call from Ah Nan (Low Guo Nan) on the night of Oct 27, telling me that a fellow Malaysian, also working in Manila, is able to assist me in the process of getting me back to Malaysia after reading the news about my situation.

“I'm really thankful for all parties involved, particularly the individual who got in touch with Ah Nan. I’m hoping that my experience serves as a reminder to everyone to not easily fall into job scams like this,” he said during a press conference held by Low, here today, which was attended by Choong’s mother Vong Foong Thai, who shed tears of joy and relief.

Meanwhile, MCA Public Service and Complaints Department chief Datuk Seri Michael Chong, who was also in attendance, said more than 80 victims of scams have been rescued and flown home between April and July this year.

“We started taking notice of such job scams in March and alerted the public through the press and social media platforms to prevent more individuals from falling victim.

“I would also like to thank our kind-hearted Malaysians abroad who willingly lent a helping hand to their fellow Malaysians to return home,“ he added.-Bernama