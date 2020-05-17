Job seekers urged to master virtual interviews

KUALA LUMPUR: Job seekers need to master virtual interviews as a growing number of employers are turning to virtual interviews for hiring purposes due to the movement control order.

A virtual interview is an interview that takes place remotely, sometimes over the phone, but often using technology like video conferencing and other online communication platforms.

In a statement, Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s Talent Acquisition manager, Zety Zalina Mohd Zain said the key to a successful video interview is for candidates to be prepared by equipping themselves with the necessary technology tools and testing it beforehand.

“Ensure that you prepare for it just like you would for a live interview. Prepare appropriate answers to frequently asked questions during interviews as to not stumble during the online interview,” she said.

Innovation Associates Consulting Sdn Bhd’s Human Resource head, Mohd Ghaus Omar said job seekers should also have adequate technical skills in using the technology to increase their employability.

He said it is important for candidates to ensure a stable Internet connection for the interview as it could be frustrating when the line is choppy.

On another note, Dagang NeXchange said recruiters could leverage digitalisation for process improvements such as Dagang Net eScroll, a blockchain-backed innovative platform for employers, graduates, universities and training providers to authenticate academic and training certificates.

Available through https://escroll.dagangnet.com/ and mobile application on Google Play Store, the service provides a unique signature and time-stamped certificate that can eliminate forgery, unlike traditional paper-based documents. -Bernama