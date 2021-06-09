Jobless foreigner arrested for attempted robbery, molest

PETALING JAYA: A jobless 26-year-old foreigner living at a condominium in Kota Damansara was arrested on Tuesday for attempted robbery and molestation of two women at his residential area.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said today that, on Sunday, a 51-year-old woman had lodged a police report alleging she was molested by a man suspected to be foreigner as she was about to step into her house at the Palm Spring condominium at 8.20pm.

He said the victim did not suffer any injury.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said at 5.30pm the same day, a police team from the Kota Damansara station managed to nab the foreign suspect who lives in a rented unit at the same condominium as the victim.

He said investigations also revealed that the suspect had attempted to rob a 24-year-old woman opposite a house not far from the condominium on Saturday.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said the victim, who is an auditor, also lodged a police report.

He said the suspect is being held under a four-day remand order for investigations.