LUMUT: An unemployed man was charged in the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court here today, with causing injuries to a Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) member at a Sitiawan market, last Saturday.

Yeap Sen Sing, 52, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar.

The father of two was accused of voluntary causing hurt to civil servant Hong Koh Hwa, 46, while he was on duty as a RELA volunteer at Looking Good market at 6.40am.

The charge under Section 332 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment for a term of three years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 with one surety and fixed June 21 for re-mention.

Earlier, in a video which has since gone viral on social media, the accused was seen hitting, uttering harsh words and spitting at the RELA member when he was stopped from entering the premises as the market was not opened yet. -BERNAMA