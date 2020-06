ALOR STAR: A jobless man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with planting “weed” (marijuana plants) at an unnumbered house in Jalan Dumbar here

Muhamad Faisol Nor@Nordin, 38, however, pleaded not guilty before judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

He was arrested at 10.30 am on June 10.

He was charged under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section Section 6B(3) of the same act which carries a life time jail sentence and six strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The court disallowed bail and set July 23 for re-mention pending appointment of counsel and the chemist’s report.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Alif Farhan Hassan appeared for the prosecution. -Bernama