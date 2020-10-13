Jobless man claims trial to using fake honorific title on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of using a fake honorific title on his social media profiles.

Mujeebudeen Abdul Samad, 61, is accused of using the ‘Tan Sri Dato’ unrecognised credentials on his twitter account link https://twitter.com/TSDMMujeebudeen and Facebook profile link https://www.facebook.com/1UMNO.

The links were accessed and read by the Commercial Crime Investigation Office, Bukit Aman at 9 am on June 7, this year.

The charge framed under Section 3(2) of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 (Act 787) and punishable under Section 3(3) of the same act, provides for imprisonment of up to three years.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Nov 13 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Jaafar prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Amanda Wong Yoke Ting. — Bernama