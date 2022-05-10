Jobless man fined RM1,000 for hitting disabled teen at Taiping Lake Gardens

TAIPING: An unemployed man was fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate's Court here today after pleading guilty to intentionally causing injury to a disabled teenager at the Taiping Lake Gardens last Saturday.

The accused, Mohamad Hidayat Hamzah(pix), 22, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nurfarah Syahidah Mohd Noh.

The court also ordered the accused to serve a month in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Hidayat was accused of intentionally causing hurt to Nor Aiman Norapandi, 13, at Taiping Lake Gardens at about 2.15 am on May 7 under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Ng Wei Jun.

A family member of the accused then paid the fine.

Last Saturday, police detained a man to assist in an investigation into the case of a disabled teenager who was believed to have been hit and bullied at the Taiping Lake Gardens after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.-Bernama