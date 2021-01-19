Jobless man pleads not guilty to robbing lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing a lawyer of his wallet, resulting in a loss of RM2,000 a week ago.

Sharif Amiril Muhminin Abdul Moin, 25, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

The accused had allegedly robbed Nam Ian Mark Simpson, 56, of his wallet, containing his identification card, automated teller machine (ATM) card and RM2,000 in cash at Lorong Bidara, Bukit Bintang, Dang Wangi here at 3 am, Jan 13.

If found guilty under Section 392 of the Penal Code, the accused can be jailed for up to 14 years and fined or whipped.

It is understood that the victim was robbed when he wanted to give some money to the accused who had approached him for money to buy food.

Kamarudin allowed Sharif Amiril Muhminin to be released on RM10,000 bail with one surety and set March 1 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama