Jobless woman gets eight months jail for stabbing boyfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced an unemployed woman to eight months jail for stabbing her boyfriend in the chest.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin handed down the sentence on Hairulbariyah Ahmad, 22, after she pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Muhammad Sadiqin Mukhlis, 22, with a knife and ordered the woman to serve her jail term from the date of arrest on Oct 1.

Hairulbariyah committed the offence in front of Flat Sri Johor, Cheras at 1.30 am on Sept 28.

According to the facts of the case, the woman was slapped by the victim during an argument before she stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was then sent to the hospital with a knife still in his chest. He suffered a leak in the upper right lung but was in a stable condition.

Zuraidi Zulkifli was deputy public prosecutor while Hairulbariyah was unrepresented. — Bernama