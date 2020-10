FROM restructuring existing work arrangements to pursuing alternative careers, the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the ways we are earning a living.

The disruption to the way we live, trade and work has brought on new realities where we need to adapt swiftly to remain commercially viable, gainfully employed and professionally relevant.

While many traditional occupations remain important, there are interesting options available, especially for tech-savvy individuals.

Interestingly, a study by Samsung has shown that over two-thirds of young people (73%) are changing their education plans because of the pandemic. Over half (64%) are rethinking their job goals and 41% are no longer going to university.

In issuing the Samsung Alternative Careers Guide, the tech giant said young people no longer just aspire to be train drivers, lawyers and accountants.

Over half (55%) believe traditional careers such as law, teaching and engineering are outdated and would prefer more tech-focused job paths such as software development or smart home design, the report said.

The top 10 alternative careers listed by Samsung are social media influencer, app developer, video game developer, smart home designer, 3D prop designer, software developer, vaccine developer, drone operator, social media manager and forensic computer analyst.

These novel careers are a reflection of the times we are in, an indicator of what has become relevant in the new normal.

All these new arrangements and alternatives were made possible due to the proper infrastructure in place to facilitate fast connectivity. But there is a downside to it as well.

More staffers are feeling they are no longer merely working from home, but more effectively living at work. Work-life balance has been tilted so much that the benefit of being connected has become a bane as well.

Budgetary constraints have forced many companies to look at flexible employment terms for new recruits.

Instead of full-term employment, contract jobs are being offered to job-seekers. This is deemed necessary for many firms since we remain in flux as the world tries to bring the pandemic to an end.

Fresh employees’ options are limited due to the scarcity of new jobs. For those who are already gainfully employed, it is wise to hold on to our jobs.

A win-win situation can be worked out between employers and employees to ensure continuity of operations and a pay cheque at the end of the month for workers.

A lot of give-and-take is needed from both parties.