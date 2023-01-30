Johnathan, Nurul Syasya suffer another qualifying nightmare in World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National shooters Johnathan Wong (pix) and Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin crashed out in the qualifying round of the mixed team 10-metre (m) pistol event at the 2023 World Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

According to the International Shooting Sport Federation website issf-sports.org, Vietnam SEA Games gold medallist Johnathan and 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) winner Nurul Syasya Nadiah could only score 564 points to finish 12th out of 18 teams, thus failing to make the cut as the top six pairs for the next stage.

Indonesians Muhamad Iqbal Raia Prabowa-Arista Perdana Putri Darmoyo topped the qualifying round with 579 points.

Johnathan and Nurul Syasya Nadiah also fired blanks in the qualifying rounds of the men’s and women’s individual 10m air pistol event yesterday.

The championships, which began on Friday (Jan 27), will end on Feb 7. -Bernama