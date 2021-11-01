Johnson says world has 'one minute to midnight' to fight climate change

MOSCOW: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson(pix) said on Monday that the world has “one minute to midnight” to fight climate change, noting that the time has run out and actions must be taken now.

World leaders must move from “aspiration to action,“ Sputnik quoted Johnson as saying in a conversation with the BBC.

Johnson noted that it is very possible the summit may have an ambitious outcome and called it a “critical” moment.

“I’m not in favour of more coal... . But it is not a decision for me, it is a decision for the planning authorities,“ the prime minister said, referring to the Cumbria coal mine, which was greatly opposed by environmentalists.

Eliminating coal is UK's biggest goal for the COP26 conference.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow and kickstarted on Sunday. It will last until Nov 12. Global leaders are set to meet from Monday at the COP26 high-level segment and they are expected to make meaningful commitment to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees as it was agreed in Paris in 2015. -Bernama