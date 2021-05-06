Johor allows tarawih, Aidilfitri prayers in MCO areas (Updated)

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has allowed the tarawih and Aidilfitri prayers to be performed at one-third of the capacity of mosques and surau in three districts under the Movement Control Order (MCO), namely Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Kulai.

The directive is also applicable for congregational obligatory prayers and Friday prayers in the respective districts.

This was announced through a joint statement by the state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin here, today.

According to the statement, congregational obligatory prayers, Friday prayers, tarawih prayers and Aidilfitri prayers in districts under the Conditional MCO (CMCO) would be using the existing guidelines.

“Visiting of graves is not allowed in MCO districts, while for CMCO districts, the activity is allowed after the third day of Hari Raya. All guidelines will take effect from tomorrow,” the statement read.

During the duration of MCO and CMCO, only Malaysians aged seven and above are allowed to perform tarawih prayers in mosques and surau, it added.

Breaking-of-fast, feast, handing over of assistance, ‘bubur lambuk’ cooking and distribution acitivities are not allowed, while lecture programmes and Quran recitation should take no longer than one hour.

“The khatam al-Quran (completing the recitation of the whole Quran) is allowed within one hour and 30 minutes after Zuhur prayers until Asar prayers. ‘Qiamullail’ programme can be conducted two hours before Subuh prayers but overnight activities in mosques and surau are not allowed,” the statement added.

It said the monitoring of the standard operating procedure compliance would be tightened with the involvement of mosque or surau committee members and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) members. — Bernama