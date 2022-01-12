Johor announces month’s salary or minimum RM1,000 as special aid for civil servants

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government today announced a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 as a special financial aid for each of 13,400 civil servants in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the special aid will be paid in two instalments, namely at the end of this month and before the Aidilfitri celebration next year.

He said the special aid, which is given as an appreciation of the deeds and contribution of civil servants in ensuring the success of all government policies, would also be given to Kelas Agama dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers, Rehabilitation in Community Centre (PDK) personnel and Tadika Islam Johor (TAJ) teachers.

“They (civil servants) have worked so hard to ensure that the people enjoy maximum benefit from the government policies.

“It is hoped that the aid will motivate them to continue doing their level best in providing excellent public services to the people,” he said when tabling the State Budget 2023 at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Onn Hafiz said in continuing the housing loan facility for Johor civil servants, the state government has also taken a proactive move to improve the housing loan management structure.

“We will hand over the new applications under the Johor Government Housing Loan Scheme to the Public Sector Housing Financing Board, effective January 2023.

“Apart from alleviating the state government’s financial burden, it will also benefit more applicants with higher loan eligibility limit and a maximum load period of up to 35 years,” he said.

The state government will also retain the interest-free loan as it has been implemented since March 2014.-Bernama