Johor assembly to be dissolved today?

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad is expected to have an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar(pix), this afternoon to get his consent to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

Hasni is expected to have the audience with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene at 5 pm.

“I have obtained the agreement of (Umno) division chiefs on (the holding of) the Johor state election.

“I’m going to hold the State Executive Council meeting at Kota Iskandar in a while before having the audience with Tuanku,“ he told reporters here.

Hasni is expected to hold a press conference at 6 pm today.-Bernama