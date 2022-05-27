Johor BN to monitor state gov’t efforts to implement ‘Ikhtiar BN’

PONTIAN: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) will monitor all efforts and plans of the state government in implementing ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ as the main agenda.

Its chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) said it was one of the matters raised by BN elected representatives in preparation for the next Johor State Legislative Assembly session.

Apart from debating the motion of thanks to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s royal address as one of the agenda items, Johor BN will also focus on making ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ a success.

“We will review the state government’s efforts so that the ‘BN Ikhtiar’ becomes the main agenda, and we will monitor every progress and effort made towards achieving it.

“Hence, apart from talking about the economy and the well-being of the people, we are also talking about the political reforms that need to continue in Johor,” he told reporters here today.

He said this at the Aidilfitri celebration, organised by Pontian Umno division and Benut state constituency, at Dewan Jubli Intan, here today.

The former Johor Menteri Besar said a special meeting with all Johor BN elected representatives would also be held a week before the Johor state assembly sitting, which is expected to commence on June 16.

The ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ was launched by state BN during the Johor State Election campaign in March.

Johor BN won 40 of the 56 state assembly seats contested in the election.

After taking the oath as the 19th Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has stated his commitment to implement the initiative as promised by Johor BN in the state election.-Bernama