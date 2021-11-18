Johor budget 2022 to use counter-cyclical spending

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Budget 2022, which will record a deficit for the second straight year, will be driven by two financial strategies, namely counter-cyclical spending and optimising all resources available to the state government.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) said the resources include through the state local authorities and also from the state government-linked companies.

He said the state is projected to generate a revenue of RM1.671 billion next year while expenditure is estimated at RM1.958 billion.

Next year's budget will record a deficit of RM286.47 million.

“Hence, Johor Budget 2022 is an expansionary budget. The state government strives to increase spending and fiscal deficit to provide various initiatives under this budget.

“Towards that end, fiscal consolidation efforts will be borne until there are clear signs the economic recovery assets are strong and stable. Make this the state government's commitment for the economy and wellbeing of the citizens in the state,” he said when tabling the budget at the fourth session of the 14th Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Hasni said the state government has allocated RM1.087 billion for operating expenditure which will be used for emoluments amounting to RM549.89 million, services and supply (RM319 million), asset (RM22.67 million), grants and fixed charges (RM182.03 million), and other expenditures totalling RM13.92 million.

For development expenditure next year, the state government has allocated RM870 million, he said.

“Overall, I want to take this opportunity to record my gratitude to the federal government for the allocation of RM4.6 billion for development expenditure for Rolling Plan 2 (2022) under the 12th Malaysia Plan for Johor which includes 355 project extensions and 79 new projects.

“It is hoped that the federal government's support by providing development allocations will continue especially involving main infrastructure projects and other social programmes,” said Hasni.

The Menteri Besar said for Budget 2022, the strategy to prepare the state and the people will also be driven by four new economic impetus, namely empowering social protection and human capital development; increase guarantee of food supply in Johor; expand digitalisation; and reform the investment and green economy ecosystem.

“The focus on these impetuses will be based on awareness and care on the huge impact that can be brought into the recovery efforts and strengthen our economy.

“At the same time, 12 major Welfare, Empowerment, Outcome Agenda announced in Budget 2021will also be continued and improved,” added Hasni.-Bernama