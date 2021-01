JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have smashed a drug smuggling and distribution syndicate with the arrest of 15 individuals and seizure of various types of drugs worth RM125.8 million here.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said the seizure from the 16 raids carried out by Johor NCID team across the city on Jan 9 and 10, recorded the biggest drug haul in the country.

He said the raids were also conducted at two storage stores and two drug processing laboratories.

According to him, police seized a total of 72.61 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, 12.81 kg of ecstasy powder, four grams (g) of heroin, 28g of ketamine, 8,553g of mango juice (drug-laced) and 969.15 kg of drug powder.

He said the amount of drugs can be supplied for 5.4 million drug addicts in the local and overseas markets.

Razarudin said the suspects, eight men and five women including the ringleader, all locals, aged between 17 and 62 were picked up in the series of raids.

“We believe the syndicate had been operating since the beginning of this year following the high demand due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The ketamine powder were mostly smuggled from India and Pakistan, but due to restrictions such as Ops Benteng at the airports, the syndicate tried to process their own drugs,” he told reporters in a press conference, which was attended by Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay here today.

Razarudin said police also seized six machines and drug processing equipment, believed to be able to process about 300,000 drug pills within three days.

Also seized were 13 luxury vehicles, one Kawasaki motorcycle, RM2.28 million in cash, various currencies amounting to RM284,939, a one-kg gold bar, 41 jewellery pieces and a Rolex watch, with the total amount confiscated estimated at RM5.43 million.

Razarudin said the investigation would continue to track down other suspects including the mastermind.

He said three of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine also have previous criminal and drug records.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning Jan 10 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama