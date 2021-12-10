Johor cops bust online gambling syndicate, nab five Indonesians

JOHOR BAHRU: Police here busted an online gambling syndicate with the arrest of five Indonesian men during a raid at a house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah on Wednesday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said all those arrested, aged 21 to 29, and acted as credit top-up and withdrawal operators.

He said during the raid, based on public information and intelligence for more than a month, the police found that the gated house was used as an online gambling centre, operating round-the-clock.

Ayob said the syndicate, which is believed to have been operating since March, targeted local customers with a collection value of between RM3,000 to RM10,000 daily through three websites – www.gin557.com , www.gingin8.com and www.gin551.com .

“The syndicate’s profit is worth millions of ringgit. All transactions are carried out online banking from several accounts that have been identified and all are Malaysian bank accounts,” he told reporters at the Johor contingent police headquarters today.

He said all suspects were believed to receive salaries between RM2,000 and RM3,000 a month, apart from a commission of between RM500 and RM800, based on monthly profits.

Police also seized three laptops, a tablet, 15 mobile phones of various brands, four wifi modems and house keys, he said.

“All the suspects are believed to have entered the country since 2019 through social visit passes. Their passports are held by the syndicate’s agents and the main mastermind of the syndicate is being tracked down,” he said.

He added that the suspects were remanded from yesterday to Sunday under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.-Bernama