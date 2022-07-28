Johor cops halted ‘Jho Low 2’ probe after case classified NFA

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police stopped an investigation into a case of fraud in the purchase of real estate in Pekan Nanas, Pontian involving businessman Teow Wooi Huat (pix), also known as Teddy Teow, because it was classified as No Further Action (NFA).

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the decision was made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, however, investigations against the individual involving other cases are still ongoing by the Bukit Aman police.

“We have been in contact with the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, the case investigated in Pekan Nanas is NFA, but the investigation at the Bukit Aman level is still continuing because there are several more cases.

“There may be some elements and evidence that may have caused the prosecutor not to continue investigating the case,“ he told reporters after attending the Johor Contingent Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara Award Ceremony Series 2/2022 at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Zamri Yahya.

On Monday (July 25), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin was reported to have confirmed that the 55-year-old fugitive businessman was now detained by Thai authorities.

Noorsiah was quoted as saying that the suspect was an individual being investigated by PDRM under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Teow founded MBI Group and operates an entertainment complex including a resort in the town of Danok on the Thailand-Malaysia border and also built a business empire from an online investment scheme that attracted investors from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Macau.-Bernama