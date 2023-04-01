Johor cops nab three, seize drugs worth over RM80,000 in Kempas

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men, who have a total of 10 previous convictions, were arrested, and various types of drugs were seized during raids in residential areas around Kempas yesterday.

Johor Baru North acting police chief Superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said during the raids at 6.25 pm and 12.40 am, police seized 2.216 kilogrammes (kg) of a powdery substance believed to be heroin and 143.75 grammes of syabu (methamphetamine), worth RM80,787.

He said the three local individuals aged between 32 and 43, were believed to be dealers and addicts and they were tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Police also seized a Volkswagen Polo as well as a Yamaha Y16 and a Yamaha Ego LC motorcycle and RM500 in cash. The total amount of drugs and items seized was worth RM127,087,“ he said in a statement today.

Fariz Ammar said one of the suspects had six drugs and criminal records, while the other two had three and one previous convictions.

“All three of them have been remanded for seven days until Jan 10 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction,” he added.-Bernama