Johor cops wrap up probe on Radja concert incident

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have wrapped up investigations on the case involving an incident in which famous Indonesian rock band Radja was subjected to criminal intimidation at the end of their concert at the Larkin Arena Indoor Stadium here on Saturday night.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

“Seventeen individuals, comprising 14 locals and three foreigners, gave their statements during the probe,” he said in a statement here today.

In the incident, a 37-year-old local man and a foreigner aged 48 were arrested at the Johor police contingent headquarters grounds on Sunday afternoon to facilitate investigations into the case.

The rock band had claimed that they were subjected to verbal abuse and threats on the night of the concert after a misunderstanding between band members and the concert organisers.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Johor Bahru, Sigit S. Widiyanto, meanwhile, was appreciative of Johor police’s swift action over the case, and hoped that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

“We just hope there is a follow-up to the case. It was traumatic for Radja members as this was their first show in Johor Bahru.

“The concert was a success and the crowd was happy but it’s disappointing it ended that way. That is why the band is disappointed and were in fear as this has never happened to them before.

Separately, concert organisers, Mimosa Events & Entertainment, in a statement, expressed regret and apologised for the incident.

It said the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding on matters involving commercial commitments and operations while the concert was going on.

“Our findings show that Radja was oblivious to the issues due to miscommunication,” the organisers said. -Bernama