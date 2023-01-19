Johor Customs Dept seizes contraband cigarettes, booze worth RM3.12m

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized various contraband kretek cigarettes and booze worth an estimated RM3.12 million through three raids conducted here and in Segamat on Nov 30 last year and Jan 1.

Its director, Misbahudin Parmin said the first seizure on Nov 30 last year, which involved RM1.74 million worth of alcohol, was through the inspection of three containers at the Johor Port here.

He said the alcohol, namely beer, was believed to have been smuggled in from China and found in carbonated apple juice drink boxes.

“The beer seizure was worth RM234,000, with the overall total including duty tax and containers estimated to be RM1.49 million,” he told a media conference today.

He said merchandise such as beer required an import licence from the Customs director-general, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 133 (1) (a) and 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.

In another case, Misbahudin said they seized various types of liquor worth RM103,400 hidden in a double-storey terrace house in Desa Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram, here, and detained a 34-year-old Bangladeshi man on Jan 1.

“The liquor was found in a room and the seized value was RM21,400, with the total estimated duty tax amounting to RM82,000

“However, we are still investigating where the liquor was smuggled in from and the case is being investigated under Sections 135 (1) (d) and 74 (1) (c) of the Excise Act 1976,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Johor Customs also seized 764,000 sticks of kretek cigarettes worth RM1.27 million from an oil palm plantation in Kampung Pogoh Tengah in Segamat on Jan 1.

“The enforcement team found various brands of kretek hidden under a canvas. The contraband cigarettes are believed to have been kept there temporarily before being distributed to the local markets.

“The total estimated value of the confiscated goods is RM275,000, with the total estimated total duty tax amounting to RM1 million,” he said.

He said the cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled in from Indonesia, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama