Johor declares March 26 public holiday if first of Ramadan falls on same day as Sultan's birthday

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has agreed to declare March 26 as a public holiday if the first day of Ramadan falls on the same day as the birthday of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on March 23.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Dr Azmi Rohani said the state government agreed to declare Sunday (March 26) as a public holiday in accordance with Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

“March 23, 2023 (Thursday) is a public holiday for the state of Johor in conjunction with the official birthday of His Royal Highness.

“And if the beginning of Ramadan, which is also a public holiday for the state of Johor, falls on the same date, the Johor government has agreed to declare March 26, 2023 (Sunday) as a public holiday in accordance with Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369),“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama