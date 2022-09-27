Johor denies declaring holiday on Thursday for Sukma victory

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government today denied declaring a special holiday on Thursday (Sept 29) in conjunction with Johor emerging overall champions at the recent 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma), as has gone viral on WhatsApp.

“The state administration also regrets the action of irresponsible parties in issuing false statements that caused confusion to the public,” the State Secretary’s Office said in a statement today.

On Sept 24, Johor created history when they emerged overall champions for the first time since the inception of the biennial Games in 1986.

At this year’s Sukma, Johor captured 77 golds, 52 silvers and 43 bronzes.-Bernama