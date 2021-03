JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) has received 213 open burning reports from Jan 1 to yesterday (Mar 9).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that currently the Johor DOE, together with other relevant agencies, were implementing several measures to prevent open burning, by conducting physical patrols to monitor open burning incidents by irresponsible parties.

“Johor DOE, together with relevant agencies, have also increased the frequency of air monitoring through the use of drones in fire risk and flammable areas such as peatland and landfills, as well as increasing communication, education and public awareness (CEPA) programmes,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said that The Johor DOE always monitored the current air quality through eight DOE automated stations in the state, and weather forecasts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, apart from stepping up enforcement.

He said the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at the eight DOE automated stations at 9 am showed that one station recorded good air quality, six stations recorded moderate levels while one station recorded unhealthy levels.

He said that the CA66J Tangkak station recorded an API reading of 160, which was unhealthy. Investigation by Muar DOE branch found that there was a fire involving rubbish in front of the station and this has since being put out.

Vidyananthan also advised the public, especially landowners, to monitor their land, especially in areas that can easily catch fire such as peatland, agricultural areas, farms, construction sites, landfills, forests, bushes and industrial areas. — Bernama