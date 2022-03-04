Johor election not a platform to vent frustrations: Shahrir

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad(pix) has urged voters not to use the Johor state election as a platform to vent their frustrations.

He said such action would only affect the future of the people and the state.

“This state election is not a platform to vent frustrations due to political polemics, five years is not a short period of time,“ he said when interviewed in the ‘Suara Johor’ programme on Bernama TV today.

For example, he said Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) had previously planned various programmes for the development of the state and the people but stalled after the party lost in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Therefore, Shahrir who is also the Johor Bahru Umno Division chief, said that the political stability that the party is fighting for through Ikhtiar BN is very important in planning the future of Johor.

The manifesto dubbed ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ for the Johor state election contains five pledges comprising economic growth, people’s wellbeing, the youth of Johor, governance with integrity and political reforms.

Shahrir said he was confident that Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad could lead Johor to become a prosperous state with a developed economy and modern infrastructure.

“He (Hasni) has stabilised the situation in Johor a bit, but he wants to do more (for Johor)...his experience coupled with new energy, he can form a stronger team,“ he added.

The Election Commission set polling day on March 12 and early voting on March 8.-Bernama