Johor election win a gift to people for putting trust in BN again: Ahmad Zahid

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) has described the victory in the Johor state election as a gift to the people for placing their trust in BN again.

As such, he said Johor BN’s initiatives would be immediately implemented, with the central leadership continuing to assist Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad as Menteri Besar.

“The unofficial result is beyond expectation. Grateful. No arrogance, gloating and conceit... this victory is a gift to the people of Johor who have placed their trust in BN again.

“As BN chairman, I will submit Datuk Hasni’s name so that he will get the consent of Tuanku (Sultan of Johor) to continue his duty as Johor Menteri Besar,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this at a media conference after BN's landslide victory in the Johor election.

The Umno president also thanked the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar for consenting to dissolve the Johor State Legislative Assembly and, thus, give the people the mandate to elect their leaders.

He said BN's victory in the Johor polls this time would help create a more stable government in Johor Darul Takzim.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked the party's leadership in general, including BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the Johor state election director, and Hasni in particular for working hard to ensure victory yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid also mentioned the name of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who he described as an individual with extraordinary resilience in helping the BN campaign during the Johor polls this time.

“Although he is pressured repeatedly, slandered and insulted by the whole nation, he still remains spirited and strong.

“Not only did he withstand the test, he also shown extraordinary resilience. Hopefully, this landslide win is also a gift to ‘Bossku’,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked the party machinery, especially the women's wing, who provided a lot of help during campaigning, the media as well as the voters.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said he was grateful for BN's victory and described it as a new beginning for the Johor government that will be formed.

With the trust given by the people, Mohamad said BN would ensure that Bangsa Johor would live more peacefully and prosperously for the next five years.

“As the Johor election director, I have carried out my task to help take back the Johor government from Pakatan Harapan, who won the 14th General Election last time,” he said.-Bernama