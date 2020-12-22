Johor factories ordered shut, fined for flouting SOPs

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has ordered a manufacturing factory here to close for seven days from today for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of COVID-19.

State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said four other factories were also fined RM1,000 each for flouting the SOPs, including failing to conduct sanitisation operations, and not practising physical distancing at the workplace.

“The manufacturing factory was ordered to close for seven days starting today under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,“ he told Bernama after inspecting 25 factories in an integrated operation conducted by the JKNJ, the police and the Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health. — Bernama