Johor Felda still BN stronghold: Onn Hafiz

KULAI: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) areas in Johor remain a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor BN operations director for the 15th general election (GE15), said this was based on the response by Felda settlers to each BN-organised programme in the state.

“Felda settlers know who has defended them all this while, and BN also takes care of their economy,“ he told reporters after the #budakFELDA 2022 gathering organised by Majlis Belia Felda Wilayah Johor Bahru here today.

Previously, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had reportedly said that Felda was no more a BN stronghold, and that the community had changed and was open to supporting other political parties.

In other developments, Onn Hafiz said the state government would consider declaring a public holiday on Nov 20, in conjunction with polling day on Nov 19, and to encourage those living in Johor to return to their respective places to vote.-Bernama