Johor: Five additional PPS opened as number of flood victims increases to 1,093

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Johor has increased to 1,093 as of 4 pm today compared to 422 victims recorded at 2 pm, following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

The state Disaster Management Committee (PPBN) said five additional relief centres (PPS) have just been opened, making it a total of 13 PPS in the districts of Kluang, Segamat and Kota Tinggi.

“Segamat is the worst-hit district with 975 victims from 273 families that have been evacuated to eight PPS. In the Kluang district, a total of 75 people from 10 families were moved to four PPS whereas 43 residents from six families in the Kota Tinggi district were evacuated to a relief centre,“ said the committee in a statement today.

According to the committee, currently there are no roads in the state that are closed to traffic.

Based on data from the Irrigation and Drainage Department, four rivers in Johor have passed the dangerous level with an upward trend, namely Sungai Muar (the river mouth of Sungai Gemas) which is at a level of 19.04 metres (m), Sungai Lenik (Ladang Chaah) at a level of 6.4 m, Sungai Segamat (Segamat Kecil) at a level of 37.97 m, and Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) at a level of 14.41 m. -Bernama