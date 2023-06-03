Johor floods: More than 50 roads damaged in eight districts -Exco

MUAR: More than 50 roads have been damaged in eight districts throughout the state of Johor due to the recent floods.

State Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the damaged roads identified in the districts of Segamat, Mersing, Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Kluang, comprised the main roads as well.

However, the state government assured that road repairs and repairs on infrastructure that was damaged would be carried out once flood waters recede.

“For minimal damages, it will probably not take too long to carry out repair works, maybe two weeks. But for damages that include landslides, damaged slopes, bridges etc, it may take a little longer.

“The numbers may increase from time to time since the flood situation has not improved. Currently, the authorities involved like the Public Works Department and consession companies are still in the stage of identifying the locations throughout the state,“ he said in a statement today after chairing a Flood Task Force committee meeting, here today.

Mohamad Fazli said the maintenance and repairs to be carried out would also involve broken or burst pipes as well as electrical substations that were damaged in the floods.

He assured that despite the situation of broken or burst pipes, there was adequate water supply in Johor while Syarikat Air Johor will assist in supplying water to government offices as well as clinics and hospitals. -Bernama