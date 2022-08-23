Johor gets RM13 mln for low-cost housing maintenance, new lifts: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government received an allocation of RM13 million to maintain low-cost housing projects and for the installation of eight new lifts at the Kempas Permai People's Housing Project (PPR) here.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix), said that maintenance and upgrading would cost RM10.3 million while another RM2.4 million was allocated for repainting the units.

He said Johor has 13 PPRs and seven Government Rented Houses (RSK), and has applied for allocations to maintain and build another PPR in Larkin to accommodate the increasingly dense population, in addition to repainting the housing.

“Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, about the affordable housing sector in Johor.

“In addition, affordable housing will now be standardised with the re-establishment of the National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN), which will be chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and comprise the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Onn Hafiz said MPMMN will, among other things, take note of the stock of housing units available, hold a national affordability index, provide financing to buyers and ensure the construction of quality houses that are habitable.

“We also touched on the state's solid waste management, which involves the services of SWM Environment Sdn Bhd and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), as well as the 'eco waste' proposal by the Pasir Gudang City Council to reduce waste and encourage recycling.

“Hopefully all requests and plans at the state and federal level to provide housing and related services to the Bangsa Johor will be implemented, to ensure the well-being of the people,” he said.-Bernama