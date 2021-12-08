Johor gov't allocations to NGOs via YSF distributed fairly

ISKANDAR PUTERI: State government allocations channeled to Yayasan Sultanah Fatimah (YSF) to be disbursed to non-governmental organisations were distributed fairly with no political bias.

YSF chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said the allocations given were evaluated based on the hard work of the NGOs in helping underprivileged groups such as orphans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

“You can ask the NGOs about the allocations received, I don’t know their backgrounds or the party they support.

“I only see them hard at work helping underprivileged people like persons with disabilities and so on,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over contributions to Johor welfare-based bodies here today.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He was commenting on allegations by the Opposition that the allocations given by the state government were only for NGOs ‘friendly’ to Barisan Nasional.

Tee, who is advisor to the Johor Menteri Besar, also dismissed the allegation as a political stunt.

“It does not exist (the allegation), I deny this and consider this a political stunt to tarnish the good name of YSF,” he said.

During the event, Hasni handed over mock cheques valued at RM500,000 to 21 Johor-based welfare organisations. -Bernama