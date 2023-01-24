Johor govt to continue monitoring flood situation: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will continue to monitor the floods in the state, especially the safety of the people, and ensure that the situation is under control.

In giving his assurance, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said that all officials and agencies involved, including Exco members, will play their part in monitoring the flooded areas.

“The safety of the people is our priority and we will do our best to ensure that the situation remains under control at all times.

“I will monitor the relevant agencies, especially the District Office as the coordinator of the District Disaster Management Committee, to ensure the safety of the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz also thanked Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who wanted the Southern Volunteers to be mobilised to help flood victims in several districts.

Earlier, the Machap assemblyman and Deputy State Secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) Datuk On Jabbar@ Jaafar visited the evacuees taking shelter at the relief centre in Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, Kota Tinggi and handed over donations from the state government.

Johor was hit by floods today following continuous heavy rain since early morning. As of 4 pm, the disaster affected a total of 1,093 people in Kluang, Segamat, and Kota Tinggi. -Bernama