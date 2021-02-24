Johor govt urged to review maintenance contracts awarded to concessionaire

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has been urged to review maintenance projects in several districts in the state purportedly awarded to a concessionaire.

Senggarang assemblyman Ir Khairuddin A Rahim claimed that the alleged abuse of power would possibly affect almost 3,000 small Bumiputera contractors in the state.

He said maintenance work should be handed to relevant departments, such as the Public Works Department and not to concessionaires.

“The practice of concessions is unhealthy and oppresses the small Bumiputera contractors, especially Class F contractors. I hope the state government under Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad will review the decision.

He suggested that the projects be returned to the departments so that they can manage the contracts and seek quotations from small contractors to ensure that they would given a fair chance at securing the contracts.

Khairuddin told reporters this after handing in a memorandum at the Johor state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here today. The memorandum urged the MACC to launch an investigation into the misuse of power related to the maintenance work on roads in several districts in the state linked to the concessionaire.

Meanwhile, Johor state MACC deputy director (Operations) Jamaluddin Puteh confirmed that the MACC had received the memorandum. — Bernama