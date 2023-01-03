Johor hit by flood again, 1,591 victims evacuated to 21 PPS in four districts

JOHOR BAHRU: Floods hit Johor again following the continuous heavy rain since yesterday, forcing the evacuation of 1,591 victims in four districts to 21 relief centres (PPS) as of 8 am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the PPS were opened in stages since 10.30 pm yesterday, involving six each in the Segamat, Kluang and Johor Bahru districts, and three in Kota Tinggi.

“A total of 209 families were affected by the flood in Segamat, 162 families in Kluang, 131 families in Johor Bahru and 32 families in Kota Tinggi,“ it said.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, very heavy rain at a dangerous level is expected to continue until tomorrow in the state.

Meanwhile, the water in several rivers in Johor has exceeded the dangerous level, namely Sungai Segamat (Segamat) at 38.32 metres; Sungai Lenik (Segamat) at 13.74m; Sungai Lenik, Ladang Chaah (Segamat) at 6.73m; Sungai Kahang, Kampung Contoh (Kluang) at 15.49m; and Sungai Sayong, Kampung Murni Jaya (Kulai) at 18.93m.

Sungai Skudai, Kampung Separa (Kulai) at 18.8m; Sungai Pontian Besar, Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu (Kulai) at 12.01m; Sungai Pulai, Kampung Ulu Pulai (Pontian) at 2.85m; Sungai Skudai, Kampung Laut (Johor Bahru) at 5.6m and Sungai Skudai, Kampung Pasir (Johor Bahru) at 1.05m. -Bernama