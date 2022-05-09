Johor hopes Smart City Blueprint will help state realise aspiration by 2030

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government hopes the Johor Smart City 2030 Blueprint can empower the agenda in preparing all cities in the state to realise this aspiration by 2030.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said there were seven smart city components that had been outlined, namely Smart Government, Smart People, Smart Economy, Smart Living, Smart Mobility, Smart Environment and Smart Digital Infrastructure.

He said all these components would be a guide to face a new era of a developed state, which was not only related to the need to provide facilities and high technology but also in terms of the development of skilled and knowledgeable human capital.

“Today I had the opportunity to chair the first State Planning Committee (SPC) meeting this year which, among others, discussed the Johor Smart City 2030 Blueprint.

“The state government prioritises a holistic development and how we can, at the planning stage, expedite matters related to consideration of development plans for the revival of the state’s economy that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

“Let’s all pray that all our plans will be implemented properly,” said Onn Hafiz, who also thanked those involved for their commitment.-Bernama